Posted 17 hours ago

When The Walls Group first hit the national music scene, they were just teens we saw all over social media sangin’ about Jesus, and sometimes with their mother. Not much has changed now, except, they have a few albums under their belt and are all grown up!

Talent like theirs didn’t just fall out of the sky. They’ve been grooming their gift from God since they were children. Just watch…

 

As we celebrate their growth and evolution of The Walls Group, below is a look at photos of the sibling singers then and now.

 

All Grown Up: The Evolution Of The Walls Group [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 2013

BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 2013 Source:Getty

2. Stellar Awards 2013

Stellar Awards 2013 Source:Getty

3. Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 Source:Getty

4. Grammys 2015

Grammys 2015 Source:Getty

5. Stellar Awards 2015

Stellar Awards 2015 Source:Getty

6. Stellar Gospel Awards 2016

Stellar Gospel Awards 2016 Source:Getty

7. “BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer” 2018

"BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer" 2018 Source:Getty

8. Dove Awards 2018

Dove Awards 2018 Source:Getty

9. Ford’s Theatre Gala 2019

Ford's Theatre Gala 2019 Source:Getty

10. Stellar Awards 2019

Stellar Awards 2019 Source:Getty
