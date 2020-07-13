CLOSE
8 Positive Rap Songs You Forgot Existed

Posted 22 hours ago

US rapper KRS 1 of Boogie Down Productions wearing Stop the Violence t-shirt UK 1990s

Source: PYMCA / Getty

With the current uprisings going on in response to social injustice and police brutality, one might wonder, where is the soundtrack?

There have been several instances in our culture where some of your favorite R&B singers and rappers co-opted the “We Are The World” format into a meaningful posse cut.

Check out the ones you may have forgotten about below.

 

1. Heal Yourself – KRS One ft. Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah & More

2. We’re All In The Same Gang – West Coast All Stars

3. Self Destruction – BDP, Stetsasonic, Kool Moe Dee, MC Lyte, Doug Fresh, Just-Ice, Heavy D, Chuck D & More

4. Freedom (Rap Version)

5. Freedom (Singer Version)

6. U Will Know – Black Men United

7. Don’t Curse – Heavy D, The Boyz, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, CL Smooth, Big Daddy Kane, Pete Rock, Q-Tip

8. Erase Racism – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, Big Daddy Kane & Biz Markie

