HomeArts & Entertainment

8 Guest Verses That Prove Andre 3000 Is The GOAT

Posted 24 hours ago

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Although you’re more likely to catch Andre 3000 playing a wooden flute outside Starbucks than in a studio nowadays, make no mistake: He remains one of the most skilled lyricists in Hip-Hop. Stacks appeared on the Goodie Mob track “No Cigar” in late 2020 and he hasn’t lost a step.

When you get a verse from 3 Stacks, bring your A-game. Today is Andre’s 46th birthday, and we thought it would be fun to highlight 8 songs where he outshined the competition.

8 Guest Verses That Prove Andre 3000 Is The GOAT  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Chris Brown “Deuces” RMX ft. Drake, Kanye West & Andre 3000

2. DJ UNK “Walk It Out” Remix ft. Andre 3000 & Jim Jones

3. Mr. Bentley “Everybody” ft. Kanye West & Andre 3000

4. Lil Wayne “The Carter 4 Interlude” ft. Tech N9ne & Andre 3000

5. UGK “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” ft. Outkast

6. Young Jeezy “I Do” ft. Jay-Z Drake & Andre 3000

7. T.I. “Sorry” ft. Andre 3000

8. Drake “The Real Her” ft. Andre 3000

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
Timeless Style: Take A Look Inside Lenny Kravitz’ Beautifully Designed Homes
Close