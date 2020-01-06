CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Posted January 5, 2020

The first awards show of the decade kicked off with great red carpet fashion!  From Billy Porter to Taylor Swift, the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet for the 77th Annual Golden Globe awards so it was only right we shared the red carpet moments everyone is talking about!

1. Kerry Washington in Altuzarra

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Kerry Washington arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,colors,golden globe awards,kerry washington,beverly hills – california,2020,77th golden globe awards,2020 – 2029

2. Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav

Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Tiffany Haddish arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,colors,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,tiffany haddish,2020,77th golden globe awards,2020 – 2029

3. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Brad Pitt arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,theatrical performance,television show,california,outdoors,event,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,colors,golden globe awards,brad pitt – actor,beverly hills – california,2020,77th golden globe awards,2020 – 2029

4. Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Kravitz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,zoe kravitz,beverly hills – california,77th golden globe awards

5. Billy Porter in Alex Vinash

Billy Porter in Alex Vinash Source:Getty

US actor Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,actor,film industry,television show,the media,sport,california,economy,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,american culture,human interest,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,business finance and industry,finance and economy,billy porter,77th golden globe awards

6. LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon ) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,red carpet event,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,winnie harlow,accidents and disasters,77th golden globe awards

7. Jennifer Lopez in Valentio

Jennifer Lopez in Valentio Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,jennifer lopez,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,77th golden globe awards

8. Lisa Bonet in Fendi and Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet in Fendi and Jason Momoa Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,annual event,awards ceremony,golden globe awards,lisa bonet,jason momoa,beverly hills – california,77th golden globe awards

