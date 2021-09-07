Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Wearing white after Labor Day has been a controversial fashion topic since forever. While some believe that the color white should be worn only during the warmer months, others believe that the color is suitable for every month of the year. As fashion continues to evolve, more people are adopting the “no fashion rules” mentality – and as a result, they wear what they want when they want.

Although there may be a few fashion faux pas still lingering in the world of style, wearing white after Labor day is no longer one of them. White is a neutral, yet powerful color that can add flair to any look when paired with another hue. The color also stands out in a crowd and definitely pops when worn on darker skin tones.

In case you haven’t fully embraced the year-round white trend yet, we are here to help. Before you push those white clothing pieces to the back of your closet, check out five ways you can rock the color white after Labor Day below.

5 Ways To Rock The Color White After Labor Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com