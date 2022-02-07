HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

5 Times Marlo Hampton Proved She Was The Fashion Label Slayer

"House Of Gucci" Screening Hosted By Marlo Hampton

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Marlo Hampton is undoubtedly the fashion label slayer. Since she stepped on the scene of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s proven that style and high-end labels are her first love. The current peach holder’s idea of casual dress is wearing a blazer over her silk spaghetti strap dress, or opting for a pair of ankle boots over stilettos. She sets the bar when it comes to style, and she has yet to disappoint on the big screen.

Today Hampton turns 46-years-young. In honor of her birthday, we’re revisiting 5 times she served us high-fashion looks on a sterling silver platter.

1. Mugler

The fashion world took a huge blow when designer Thierry Mugler passed. Hampton was a fan of his clothing so when he passed away, she shared a reel of herself wearing the designer’s sheer panel bodysuit. She’s serving fashion and body goals from head to toe!

2. Dolce & Gabbana

Hampton hash tagged this photo #FashionIsInMyDNA, and we agree! She celebrated the new year in a pink and black Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit, partnered with hot pink pumps, and large diamond bracelets.

3. Sergio Hudson

Nobody does red like Hampton! The Georgia Peach looked more like an apple in an all-red Sergio Hudson ensemble.

4. Louis Vuitton

Lil Kim created this iconic Louis Vuitton moment, and Marlo Hampton did it justice by recreating it. Hampton paid homage to the icon for Halloween, and she also paid tribute to Whitney Houston by channeling the legendary singer’s look from the, “It’s Not Right, But it’s Okay” music video.

5. Celine & Tom Ford

Attention! Hampton served army fatigue realness in her Celine and Tom Ford combo.

