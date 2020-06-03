We strapped up our boots, pulled back our hair and tied a scarf around our faces as we mobilized to the streets to protest for our Black brother #GeorgeFloyd. Black women are always on the front lines of every major movement and this one is no different.

The death of #GeorgeFloyd has sparked outrage around the nation and every race of people have taken to the streets to demand justice in the face of systematic oppression and inequality.

The protests evolved into a #BlackLivesMatter rally cry, spawning larger gatherings, riots and looting to raise awareness around the issues Black people face simply being Black.

Images of protestors being pelted with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed, pushed and beaten are reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Black women are a fixture in the images, putting their bodies in danger for the cause. Chanting with the people and confronting oppressors — unmoved by their heavy gear of fear tactics.

See these powerful images of Black women protesting.

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Source:Getty

2. Source:Getty

3. Source:Getty

4. Source:Getty

5. Source:Getty A demonstrator shouts slogans, on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas, during a "Black lives matter" rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement's repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

6. Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

7. Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

8. Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

9. Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

10. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

11. People Gather In The Hague To Rally Against Racism Source:Getty THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 02: A protester holds a sign in protest as people gather on Malieveld in The Hague to attend a solidarity rally against racism in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by U.S. police officers on June 2, 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands. The rally is organized by KOZP (Kick Out Zwarte Piet), anti-racist activists against the Dutch Christmas tradition when people paint their face black and disguise in slave. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

12. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

13. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

14. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

15. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty Demonstration of rejection of the assassination of George Floyd in front of the United States consulate in Barcelona. Protesters came with masks and read slogans such as 'No justice no peace' and 'I can't breathe' in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

16. June 2nd Republic Day Celebrations In Italy Source:Getty ROME, ITALY – JUNE 02 :Girls of the "migrant women and daughters network" protest in front of the war memorial in Dogali, displaying signs and writings on their bodies to support the protests in Minneapolis after the murder of George Floyd, and call for justice for all victims of social and institutional racism on the day in which the Italian Republic is being celebrated, founded (reads their announcement) on gender discrimination, race and class, exploitation and criminalization of migration,on June 2, 2020 in Rome, Italy. Italy celebrates its Republic Day during the slowly ease of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Simona Granati – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

17. Demonstration For George Floyd In Sydney Source:Getty Protestors wearing masks in Martin Place during a "Black Lives Matter" rally, held in solidarity with U.S. Protests over the death of George Floyd on June 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The event was organised to rally against aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia as well as in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Izhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

18. Demonstration For George Floyd In Sydney Source:Getty Protesters demonstrate at Martin place during a "Black Lives Matter" rally, held in solidarity with U.S. Protests over the death of George Floyd on June 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The event was organised to rally against aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia as well as in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Izhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

19. Demonstration For George Floyd In Sydney Source:Getty Protesters demonstrate at Martin place during a "Black Lives Matter" rally, held in solidarity with U.S. Protests over the death of George Floyd on June 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The event was organised to rally against aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia as well as in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Izhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

20. ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty Demonstrators attend a gathering in support of US protesters over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, and against police violence on June 2, 2020, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

21. Source:Getty Demonstrators attend a gathering in support of US protesters over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, and against police violence on June 2, 2020, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

22. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In Amsterdam Source:Getty A Black woman is holding a placard against racism, during the massive solidarity protest against anti-black violence in the US and EU, that took place in Amsterdam, on June 1st. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)