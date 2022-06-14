HomeQuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Breaking The Mold: The 2022 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

XXL Freshman 2022 Cover

Source: Travis Shinn / Courtesy of XXL

One day that is huge for hip-hop fans every year is the day that XXL Freshman Class is revealed.

For the past 15 years, XXL has made it their mission to highlight the stars that will shape the game’s future. Since it’s first edition in 2007, the XXL Freshman List has been a key milestone for the artists who have been fortunate enough to be named to it. From Nipsey Hussle to Lil Uzi Vert to Flo Milli, each year a new batch of talent is celebrated for the work they’ve already put in and the impact they will surely have on the culture in the future.  Today (June 14), we found out who the latest group of up and coming artists are who will be featured on this year’s list.

The 2022 XXL Freshman Class theme is breaking the mold. The artists who were named to the list this year always aim to push the envelope and make uniquely timeless music that will influence the next generation to continue advancing what we look at as hip-hop today. The future is indeed bright for this group.

XXL will release freestyles, cyphers, interviews and more with each Freshman over the next month. Producer Wheezy Outta Here, who created the beats for the always anticipated freestyles, will also be interviewed about how the whole process went for him. The Freshman issue will be available everywhere July 13 and will also give us an update on last year’s class and what they are up to.

Until the issue officially drops, enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite songs from the 2022 XXL Freshman Class. Congratulations to all of the artists who were voted to be Freshman this year.

1. Nardo Wick

Suggested Listen: Who Is Nardo Wick? 

2. Who Want Smoke?? ft. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & G Herbo

Source:Lyrical Lemonade

3. BabyTron

Suggested Listens: Bin Reaper 2, Megatron 

4. Prince Of The Mitten

Source:BabyTron SB

5. Saucy Santana

Suggested Listens: Outside, Keep It Playa

6. Material Girl

Source:Saucy Santana

7. SoFaygo

Suggested Listens: Angelic 7, After Me

8. Knock Knock

Source:Lyrical Lemonade

9. KayCyy

Suggested Listens: Patient Enough, Ups & Downs, Get Used To It

10. The Sun (Prod. Gesaffelstein)

Source:KayCyy

11. Cochise

Suggested Listens: Pulp, Benbow Crescent 

12. Tell Em ft. $NOT

Source:Lyrical Lemonade

13. Doechii

Suggested Listens: Coven Music Session, Vol. 1, Oh the Places You’ll Go

14. Yucky Blucky Fruitcake

Source:Doechii

15. Babyface Ray

Suggested Listens: MIA Season 2, Unfuckwitable, FACE

16. Real N****s Don’t Rap

Source:Babyface Ray

17. KenTheMan

Suggested Listens: 4 da 304’s, What’s My Name

18. Rose Gold Stripper Pole

Source:KenTheMan

19. Big 30

Suggested Listen: King of Killbranch

20. Allegations (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

Source:The Official Big30

21. Big Scarr

Suggested Listen: Big Grim Reaper

22. SoIcyBoyz 2 (feat. Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano & Tay Keith)

Source:Big Scarr

23. Kali

Suggested Listens: This Why They Mad Now, Toxic Chocolate

24. MMM MMM (feat. ATL Jacob)

Source:Kali
