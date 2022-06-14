Breaking The Mold: The 2022 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

One day that is huge for hip-hop fans every year is the day that XXL Freshman Class is revealed.

For the past 15 years, XXL has made it their mission to highlight the stars that will shape the game’s future. Since it’s first edition in 2007, the XXL Freshman List has been a key milestone for the artists who have been fortunate enough to be named to it. From Nipsey Hussle to Lil Uzi Vert to Flo Milli, each year a new batch of talent is celebrated for the work they’ve already put in and the impact they will surely have on the culture in the future. Today (June 14), we found out who the latest group of up and coming artists are who will be featured on this year’s list.

The 2022 XXL Freshman Class theme is breaking the mold. The artists who were named to the list this year always aim to push the envelope and make uniquely timeless music that will influence the next generation to continue advancing what we look at as hip-hop today. The future is indeed bright for this group.

XXL will release freestyles, cyphers, interviews and more with each Freshman over the next month. Producer Wheezy Outta Here, who created the beats for the always anticipated freestyles, will also be interviewed about how the whole process went for him. The Freshman issue will be available everywhere July 13 and will also give us an update on last year’s class and what they are up to.

Until the issue officially drops, enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite songs from the 2022 XXL Freshman Class. Congratulations to all of the artists who were voted to be Freshman this year.

