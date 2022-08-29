New Jersey’s Prudential Center played host to the stars.
The biggest names in pop culture showed up to the garden State to celebrate the 2022 MTV VMAs
The award show was jam-packed with performances like a smoked-out set from Eminem and Snoop Dogg who were inspired by NFTs. Lizzo tore down the stage as well with renditions of “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved” with an organ in tow. One of the best came when the Video Vanguard Recipient Nicki Minaj proved why she’s one of the best rappers to ever do it. She rapped through some of her biggest hits like “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” her intricate verse on “Monster,” and her newly released Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl.”
But performances aside, the stars came through with some classic outfits while some proved to just be confusing.
Check out some of your favorite stars dressed for the big event and let us know if you’re feeling them.
The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV VMAs was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. LizzoSource:Getty
If you’re wondering who may have been memed most for their outfit at the MTV VMAs, its probably Lizzo. She may have stunted in her Jean Paul Gaultier dress, but Twitter didn’t care about the name attached to it and compared it to a trash bag. But in typical Lizzo fashion, she brushed off the haters and won awards for her chart-topping music.
2. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
You can always trust Lil Nas X to pull up in something that will turn heads, and he didn’t disappoint at this year’s VMAs. The rapper let the materials and designs speak for themselves as he rocked all black that began with a Harris Reed headdress and a hoop skirt complete with frills. To complete the look, he went shirtless on only accessorized with a diamond-studded bracelet.
3. KhalidSource:Getty
With just a few days left in summer, Khalid decided to liven up the red carpet with some colorful drip. The singer rocked a Versace shirt with pink and orange. He paired the top with pink pants and matching shoes to balance out the shirt’s patterns.
4. LL Cool JSource:Getty
No matter the weather, legendary rapper LL Cool J is known to rock a beanie that sets off his simplistic outfits, and he kept it super clean once again. The OG donned an all-black outfit complete with matching leather jackets and pants, and a simple black tee.
He stunted with the jewelry with a few iced-out chains, a watch, a four-finger ring with his name, and a pair of patent leather black and metallic gold Jordan 1s.
5. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
You can always trust Snoop Dogg to choose something comfortable to rock no matter the occasion. This time around, he opted for an olive green leather pullover and matching joggers. He never forgets his California roots, so of course, he set the outfit off with a pair of multicolored camouflage Chucks.
6. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Saucy Santana attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,formalwear,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,pink color,satin,new jersey,dress,floor length,long dress,mtv video music awards,long sleeved,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,white dress,wide sleeved,wrap dress,fur trim,white color
7. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Shenseea attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,shenseea
8. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Benny Boom attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,benny boom
9. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Latto attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,purse,dress,green color,silver colored,shoe,mini dress,drop earring,tied bow,high heels,mtv video music awards,cut out clothing,long sleeved,shoulder pad,green dress,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,open toe,sandal,cut out dress,lapel,pocket dress,silver purse,evening bag,green shoe,latto
10. 2022 MTV VMAs – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Offset attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global ) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,2022
11. 2022 MTV VMAs – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Nessa Diab attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global ) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,smiling,new jersey,incidental people,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,nessa diab,2022
12. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Becky G attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,becky g
13. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,irv gotti
14. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Melissa Gorga attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,silver colored,floor length,necklace,nude colored,mtv video music awards,jumpsuit,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,sheer fabric,sleeveless,mesh – textile,costume jewelry
15. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Anitta attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,anitta
16. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Tayshia Adams attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,tayshia adams
17. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Jack Harlow attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,jack harlow
18. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Rachel Smith attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark
19. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Kennedy-Rue McCullough attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,strapless,horizontal,usa,pink color,new jersey,dress,mini dress,strapless dress,feather,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,pink dress,fur,sleeveless dress,sleeveless,ostrich feather,fur dress