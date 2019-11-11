Best Looks At The 2019 ‘E People’s Choice Awards’

CLOSE
The 45th annual E People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People’s Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more.

1. STORM REID

We love the top knot and sole star jewel in Storm Reid’s hair.

2. STORM REID

In Iris Van Herpen.

3. ZENDAYA

Up do’s are trending on the red carpet! Zendaya slayed the red carpet with this messy bun and red lipstick.

4. ZENDAYA

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

5. ZENDAYA

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

6. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

Real co-host Tamera Mowry Housley sported bold green eyes and we’re loving it.

7. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

In Cynthia Rowley.

8. LONI LOVE

Loni Love serves a soft glam on the red carpet.

9. LONI LOVE

Stunning in sequins.

10. KANDI

Kandi smiles while sporting a crimped lob.

11. KANDI

In House of CB.

12. TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSS

Kandi posed on the carpet with her husband Todd Tucker.

13. KELLY ROWLAND

Singer Kelly Rowland served a smokey eye and a wine colored lip.

14. KELLY ROWLAND

In Iris Van Herpen.

