15 Fictional Black Couples From Romantic Comedies That We Hope Are Still Together

The essence of Black love is one of the most endearing forces in the world, able to fill anyone’s heart with joy regardless of whether it’s happening in real-life or told as a fictional tale in the form of a good romantic comedy. In terms of the latter, we just hope that some of those fictional Black couples we saw get happy endings were actually serious about the “ever after” part.
For those out there celebrating Valentine’s Day, or just anyone craving for a few examples of what a Black love story can look like, we put together a list of 15 rom-com couples that were so convincingly in love that we hope they’re still somewhere in the multiverse making it last.
How could anyone forget Sanaa Lathan & Taye Diggs’ portrayal as Sidney & Andre, respectively, from the 2002 fan-favorite Brown Sugar? Did their NYC hip-hop love story last the past two decades? You’ve also got Angela Bassett’s iconic role as Stella — has she spent the past 25 years still enjoying island romance with her younger fling, Winston, also played by the talented Diggs?
We thought it was only right to do a rewatch of the classics — starting in the ’90s from Boomerang to Sprung, then working our way through the 2000s golden era with Two Can Play That Game and Why Did I Get Married? just to name a few — and the trip down movie memory lane made us fall in love all over again.
For those that ever wondered if Ray and Eva delivered anything else following their happily ever after ending, or if Shante and Keith finally stopped playing
“that game” with one another, have some fun with us by checking out
15 fictional couples from Black Rom-Coms that hopefully
were written to last forever:
1. Marcus & Angela (Eddie Murphy & Halle Berry)
Boomerang (1992)
A perfect example for those trying to find love in the workplace. Let’s hope the power hungry Jacqueline Broyer didn’t come between these two yet again!
2. Darnell & Mia (Martin Lawrence & Regina King)
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996)
For the sake of these childhood sweethearts, we pray that Brandi Web isn’t causing any trouble in their lives and finally got that “dent in her heart” fixed.
3. Montel & Brandy (Rusty Cundieff & Tisha Campbell)
Sprung (1997)
We imagine that in the 25 years since they got together in the end, these two enjoyed more day-long walks in the park and hopefully got a better set of best friends that don’t hate on their happiness!
4. Stella & Winston (Angela Bassett & Taye Diggs)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Ever since Stella chose to stay with Winston by following him to that airport, single women of a certain age have remained hopeful that a vacation fling can turn into a lifelong thing. We’re sure Quincy has a few younger siblings by now.
5. Shante & Keith (Vivica A. Fox & Morris Chestnut)
Two Can Play That Game (2001)
Even though this relationship technically didn’t make it to the 2007 sequel, we’d like to believe that these two came back around for one final round. All that game-playing, for nothing?! We doubt it!
6. Sid & Dre (Sanaa Lathan & Taye Diggs)
Brown Sugar (2002)
One of the strongest (and coolest!) examples of Black love in cinema, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that these two started a family and birthed a new generation of hip-hop heads.
7. Ray & Eva (LL Cool J & Gabrielle Union)
Deliver Us from Eva (2003)
As if Eva’s family of women wasn’t big enough, we can definitely see her and Ray having their own daughters that form a sisterly bond no man will be able to buy their way into.
8. Al & Paris (Nick Cannon & Christina Milian)
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Even though a real-life relationship didn’t last between Nick and Christina, the California love in Alvin and Paris’ fictional world is still going strong in our eyes.
9. Julia & Monty (Gabrielle Union & Idris Elba)
Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
Given the work Julia had to put in to get on the good side of Monty’s three daughters, we’ll go out on a limb and say their blended family is still as close as ever.
10. Richard & Brenda (Chris Rock & Gina Torres)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
Maintaining a marriage can be tough, especially with a mistress in the mix as fine as Kerry Washington. However, we believe The Coopers are currently experiencing marital bliss and don’t have to “think” too hard about their love for each other any longer.
11. Leslie & Scott (Queen Latifah & Common)
Just Wright (2010)
A power couple is definitely a sight to see, and these two are surely still scoring high in their relationship on and off the court.
12. Angela & Marcus (Tasha Smith & Michael Jai White)
Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
We got to see these two make it work for six more years in the television spinoff, For Better Or Worse, and we can’t help but think the past five years have been filled with more comedic bliss between this dysfunctionally loving couple.
13. Sabrina & Jason (Paula Patton & Laz Alonso)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
In a perfect (fictional) world, these two have turned the Cupid Shuffle into their own little love language shared by the whole family.
14. Danny & Debbie (Michael Ealy & Joy Bryant)
About Last Night (2014)
In addition to their relationship, we also hope the dog that brought Danny & Debbie back together is still keeping their bond tight as well.
15. Candace & Michael (Regina Hall & Terrence J)
Think Like a Man Too (2014)
With friends like theirs, it’s impossible to believe their marriage at the end of the film isn’t still going strong. Hopefully we get to see their 10-year anniversary play out in theaters in a few years!