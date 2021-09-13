Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

He’s a singer from Springfield, Ohio and she’s a model from Utah. They came from two different worlds but their love brought them together. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met (2007) and married (2013) on September 14th.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The couple’s love story started on the set of Legends video shoot for “Stereo” where the then twenty-year-old Teigen played his love interest in the video. The couple married six years later in a lavish wedding in Como, Italy. In 2016 the couple welcomed their first child a girl named Luna and in 2018 they welcomed a son named Miles.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

To celebrate their love we picked 14 pictures of John & Crissy through the years! HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

14 Pictures of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for their September 14th Anniversary was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com