It’s the most Blackity-Black time of year: Black History Month! This is the time for us to celebrate our Blackness, look back on what our ancestors accomplished, and continue to be their wildest dreams. It’s also important to note that celebrating our #BlackBoyMagic and #BlackGirlMagic shouldn’t only be limited to one month, but every day, 24/7, 365 days a year!

Supporting Black businesses and sustaining our coins into the community is a great way to showcase our pride and stand by our own. Black creatives have successfully flipped the script on the beauty world. The industry that held us little to no regard has now been redesigned with an influx of brands created by us – for us. Black women have served as the tastemakers for the beauty game since the beginning of time, and now we can elevate on a larger scale.

To keep our brands in business, we must make our coins count. After all, we’re all we truly got. With many brands offering products in the skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and grooming spaces, our wants and needs will always be met.

On that note, it’s time for us to put our money where our mouth is. Whether you’re ready to shop with some of your favorite brands or looking to be inspired by new names, we’ve got you covered! Here are 11 Black-owned beauty brands you need to shop throughout this glorious month and beyond.

Happy Blackity, Black History Month brothers and sisters!

11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support During Black History Month & Beyond was originally published on hellobeautiful.com