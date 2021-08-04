HomePhoto Galleries

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

Posted 18 hours ago

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turns 60 years old today. I don’t know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they’ve never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up “too much sauce” in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sports team, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

During Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don’t exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime.

In honor of our Forever POTUS’ 60th birthday, below are 10 times Barack Obama proved to be the flyest President of all time!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Tan Suit

The Tan Suit Source:Getty

President Obama made headlines for this press conference, yes, but it was his tan suit that left everybody talking. The daring and bold fashion choice goes down in history as one of the most stylish White House moments.

2. Basketball Swag

Basketball Swag Source:Getty

Who shoots hoops in plaid? Obama that’s who. Our Forever POTUS showed off his basketball skills on the South Lawn of the White House during the 2015 annual Easter Egg Hunt.

3. Stylish Dad Of A Paw Baby

Stylish Dad Of A Paw Baby Source:Getty

Not only does Obama love animals, he looks good doing something as simple as petting the family dog.

4. Golfer’s Chic

Golfer's Chic Source:Getty

While other presidents golf year round, Barack Obama used his vacation to catch up on his game and rock and put the “t” in stylish.

5. Confidence Is Fly

Confidence Is Fly Source:Getty

He looks GOODT! Does your president look like this with his shirt off? Barack Obama frolicked shirtless at a beachside compound in Kailua, Hawaii while on a Christmas vacation with his family.

6. Classic With A Modern Accent

Classic With A Modern Accent Source:Getty

Obama turned this classic blue suit up a notch with a burgundy tie for accent.

7. Michelle Obama Approved

Michelle Obama Approved Source:Getty

Fellas, does your wife look at you the Michelle Obama was looking at Obama in this tux? 

8. Royalty

Royalty Source:Getty

Obama was fit for royalty as he and Michelle waited to greet Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2011. 

9. You See This Coat

You See This Coat Source:Getty

Obama looked sharp in this wool trench coat at the inauguration of that Trump fella.

10. Bow Tie Fly

Bow Tie Fly Source:Getty

Obama donned his signature black bow tie and fine black suit to celebrate the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Agnese Landini in 2016.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
For His Birthday: Photos Of Lil Uzi Vert Featuring Love, Space & New Discoveries
5 Celebrity Beauties Who Cut Their Hair For The Summer
Hall Of Fame Hot Girl Melyssa Ford Reminds Everyone That She’s Still Got It
Our Favorite Father-Son Pics Of Actor John David Washington And Denzel Washington
10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics
Close