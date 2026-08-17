Back to the Book: Todd Dulaney’s Honest Conversation About Belief and Surrender

Honesty and vulnerability between believers can reveal profound spiritual insights.

God coaches us with patience, allowing us to choose while believing in our potential.

Faith is about believing in God's plan, even when we don't fully understand it.

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There’s something powerful about two friends who love God sitting down and keeping it all the way real. That’s exactly what happened when gospel favorite Todd Dulaney stopped by The Nightly Spirit with host Darlene McCoy. What started as a warm reunion turned into a testimony many of us needed to hear.

A Song Born Out of Struggle: The Story Behind “We Say Yes”

odd came ready to talk about his brand-new single, “We Say Yes,” the lead track from his upcoming album, “Back to the Book, Volume Two.” The project keeps his heart for singing straight from Scripture. But the honesty came quick. “I don’t know why God would get me to write a song called ‘We Say Yes’ in the season that is so hard to say yes,” Todd admitted. “Every time I say yes to you, you elevate me into something harder.”

Darlene felt it too. She confessed she’s in a season where she wants to say no to everything. That’s what made the moment so real — no pretending, just two believers wrestling honestly with God.

Coaching His Son, Hearing From God: A Father’s Revelation

hen Todd shared about life at home. He’s coaching baseball alongside his son, the #3 ranked 2029 graduate in Illinois. But raising a young man means learning a new language. “He’s got his own mind, his own voice,” Todd said. “I can’t just force him. I got to learn how to make it his own idea.”

That’s when Darlene caught the revelation. She saw God in it. “This is exactly what I’m dealing with,” she said. “God made us like this, and now we start not listening to Him.” Just like Todd knows what he placed in his son, our Father knows what He placed in us. He coaches us with patience, letting us choose while still believing in who we can become.

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Todd didn’t hide the cost. “I paid for this one, and I’m paying for this one,” he said. God called him to be the ambassador of the “We Say Yes” movement, even while he’s still fighting to say yes himself. But he landed on truth: faith isn’t about knowing — it’s about believing anyway. “It’s about believing regardless of what you know.”

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