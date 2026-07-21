“When I Think”: Jonathan Nelson Shares His Gratitude Anthem

Nelson's church New Birth focuses on community outreach, guided by pastors Jamal Bryant and Carrie.

'When I Think' is inspired by the biblical story of the ten lepers, emphasizing perpetual thankfulness.

Nelson believes gratitude opens doors, as people don't need as much when they're thankful for what they have.

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On The Nightly Spirit, host Darlene McCoy welcomed Jonathan Nelson for a heartfelt conversation about faith, community, and the music God keeps placing on his heart.

Darlene opened by lifting up Nelson and his family, praising his work as Senior Director at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Nelson lit up talking about his church home. “What I love most about it is that we are able to really infect and affect our community,” he shared. From feeding the hungry to visiting homeless shelters, New Birth stays rooted in outreach. Nelson gave love to Pastor Jamal Bryant and Dr. Carrie, calling their union “a beautiful thing” and celebrating a ministry built on the kingdom of God rather than pleasing church folks.

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New Music

Nelson admitted he feels like an artist again, riding a fresh wave of creativity. “As long as God speaks, as long as He has a download, I will always do what He’s saying to do,” he explained. That obedience gave birth to his new single, “When I Think.”

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The song’s roots run deep and personal. Nelson credited his preacher father for the spark. “He said, ‘When I think about it, I praise about it,'” Nelson recalled. His father also gave him lasting advice: always make sure your songs are theologically sound. So Nelson turned to Luke 17 and the story of the ten lepers Jesus healed. Only one returned to say thank you. “This song is saying, I’m not one of the nine,” Nelson said.

At its heart, “When I Think” is a call to perpetual gratitude. Whether you are up, down, or flourishing, Nelson believes thankfulness should never stop. “Whatever state I’m in, I should always have a thank you,” he said. Darlene agreed, adding that gratitude opens doors: “You don’t need as much as you think you do when you say thank you for what you have.”

The single is part of a brand-new 10-song EP, with more music on the way. “When I Think” is available right now on all digital outlets and YouTube, and it is already catching fire online. Nelson hopes praise teams, choirs, and congregations will play it as people walk through the doors.

So do yourself a favor. Stream “When I Think,” let the words settle in your spirit, and join the chorus of the grateful. Like Nelson reminds us, the proper response to God’s goodness is simple: thank you.