From Prodigal to Producer of the Year: Justin Radford’s Testimony in Music

Radford's new EP '99 Degrees' is inspired by the parable of the lost sheep, reaching the one in need.

Obeying the sound God gives him, Radford's music transcends genres, proving authenticity is key to impact.

Beyond music, Radford's diverse talents and faith-driven purpose shape his multifaceted ministry and influence.

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Gospel producer Justin Radford sat down with The Nightly Spirit host Darlene McCoy for a conversation about faith, purpose, and his brand new summertime EP, 99 Degrees. Known across the industry as “the Pharrell of gospel” and a Grammy-connected hitmaker, Radford is no stranger to making waves, and this project is no different.

The Meaning Behind the Heat

The title carries more weight than a hot forecast. “You know how they say when it gets hot outside, people act a little extra,” Radford explained. Then he pointed to Scripture, the parable of leaving the 99 to chase after the one lost sheep. “I just wanted to make this EP for that one person, that one soul who needs to hear a song off the project. God told me to do it.”

That’s the heartbeat behind everything he creates. While the industry pushes a lot of foolishness, Radford wants to hand folks something different. “I’m gonna drop some Jesus off for you this summer.”

What makes his music travel so far? Authenticity. Radford admits he used to frustrate himself trying to squeeze into “Sunday morning formats.” Everything shifted when he trusted the sound God gave him. “The quicker I was being authentic to my true self, that’s when the music started to reach other genres and other markets.” Proof? His single “Hot Outside” got picked up on Pandora’s secular end, playing across two or three markets at once.

“That’s the key: obeying the sound,” he told Darlene. “Sometimes you get in the studio and people say, ‘Nah, they won’t like that.’ But I’ve got to do what I hear God saying. That’s what got me here. That’s what’s keeping me here.”

More Than Music: A Calling That Crosses Every Boundary

adford wears many hats. He raps, sings, produces, writes, and preaches. He’s a PK, a pastor’s kid, and calls himself a former prodigal who found his way back. “You can’t get too far away from what God has put in you,” Darlene reminded him.

His fingerprints are all over the culture, too. He’s produced for Queen Najai and teamed with Trendsetter on “Thy Will Be Done,” featuring Nathan Davis Jr. and Limo Blaze, a record that’s been going crazy.

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99 Degrees, featuring Talented and Cheyenne, is out now. Grab it, turn it up, and let the summer season bring you a little closer to God.

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