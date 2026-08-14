Cathy Hughes Talks Key to the City, Urban One Legacy [WATCH]
Don Juan Fasho had the honor of chatting with Urban One founder, Cathy Hughes, following a historic moment in Washington, D.C…
On Wednesday, July 15th, Hughes received the Key to the City from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. She was one of six recipients recognized this year. She also became the first woman to receive the honor in Washington, D.C.
The honor recognizes Ms. Hughes’ decades of work in media, entrepreneurship, and community service. It also celebrates the impact of Urban One and its commitment to Black communities.
MORE: PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City of Washington, D.C.
During the interview, Hughes made it clear that she does not see the honor as hers alone:
“I accept this key for all of us,” Hughes said, referring to U1’s roughly 1,500 employees.
Her words hit home for Don, who became emotional while listening to Ms. Hughes speak about the company’s mission and journey; he’s been on the ride for 25 years.
She discussed the importance of continuing to serve Black communities while protecting the legacy she built, despite the current attacks on Black media.
Cincinnati celebrates Don Juan Fasho Day every March 12th which recognizes his own contributions to the Queen City.
Hughes has built one of the largest Black-owned media companies in the country. She has also been recognized as one of the wealthiest Black women in the United States.
Watch Don Juan Fasho’s full interview with the legendary Cathy Hughes below.
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Cathy Hughes Talks Key to the City, Urban One Legacy [WATCH] was originally published on rnbcincy.com