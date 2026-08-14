Keke Palmer Is Hosting The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards Because The Big Boss Stays Booked And In Style

Source: Getty

Keke Palmer stays employed.

Our favorite Big Boss is always hosting something, starring in something, producing something, speaking somewhere, or building another business. And now, Keke is adding one of fashion’s biggest nights to the list.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Keke will host the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion, on Monday, November 2, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Keke Palmer Is Hosting The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards – And We Can’t Wait

“Fashion is one of my favorite ways to tell a story before even saying a word,” Keke said in the announcement. She also shared that she is excited to celebrate the designers and creatives shaping American fashion.

Throughout the night, the CFDA will hand out awards honoring leading couture creators in the American Womenswear, Menswear, Accessory Design, and Emerging Designer of the Year categories. According to the press release, “In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the CFDA Scholarship Fund, WYouth and Nuuly will present the Student Viewing Section at the event as well.

Given its prestige and Big Apple location, the event is a fashion lovers’ dream. Each year, the swanky event is literally dripping in fashion insiders, leading celebrity fashion icons, risk-taking stylists, emerging influencers, and yes, everyone looks good. Note last year, Teyana Taylor.

Gallery: 8 Keke Palmer Looks That Prove The CFDA Host Is A Fashion Girl

We have no doubt Keke will raise the standard. The Password host has been giving us fashion for years. She has played in vintage archives, worked with some of our favorite designers, and given us plenty of red carpet moments worth revisiting.

Her emerging podcast, “Baby It’s Keke Palmer,” is also her fashion playground. The Big Boss is giving big style. Hosting the CFDA Awards is simply the cherry on top of her very fashionable cake.

And we have the receipts.