It’s Official: Marvel Reveals The Cast Of The MCU ‘X-Men’ Films

Jesse Grant

The next year-and-a-half is shaping up to be an exciting ride for comic fans. After weeks of speculation surrounding the upcoming X-Men film reboot — even we tried to cast an actress to play Storm! — Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the initial cast that will usher mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As expected, Day 1 of the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California closed out with the big announcement and a 2028 release date for the highly-anticipated superhero flick.

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Aptly titled X-Men, the reboot goes with a completely new cast compared to what we’ve seen in the past at 20th Century Fox, confirming what many already expected to be a fresh start. However, Marvel is banking big on young talent this time around with a starting team primarily in their early to mid-20s. For comparison, Halle Berry was in her mid 30s when she was first cast as Storm for X-Men in 2000 and completed her run with 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past in her late 40s. It appears Marvel is deciding this time around to allow the actors to age along with their characters.

More X-Men lore for the first-timers below, via Variety:

“The X-Men haven’t assembled on screen since Fox’s 2019 film ‘Dark Phoenix,’ which starred James McAvoy as Prof. Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Evan Peters as Quicksilver and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler. This younger cast of actors starred in several Fox prequel films, including ‘First Class,’ ‘Days of Future Past’ and ‘Apocalypse.’ They took over from Fox’s original cast of ‘X-Men’ trilogy stars, which included Patrick Stewart (Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Halle Berry (Storm), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

Except for Berry and Janssen, those original ‘X-Men’ cast members are reprising their roles in this year’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ where they’ll cross over with the MCU stars to battle Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).”

Marvel Studio’s X-Men arrives in theaters on May 5, 2028. Don’t expect Wolverine (yet!), but take a look below to see who will be your new mutant faves: