Coco Jones Wore Three Dresses On Her Wedding Day – All Made By Black Designers

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell's wedding featured stunning visuals and support for Black designers.

The couple's relationship grew over 2 years before Donovan proposed during a 2025 vacation.

Coco incorporated her personal touch, hand-dyeing bridesmaids' dresses and collaborating with designers.

Source: ABFF / Aaron J. Thornton, Kelvin Bulluck

Coco Jones is officially in her newlywed era, and she is letting fans in on her bliss.

The Grammy-winning singer married Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell on August 1 at a private residence in New York. Since then, Coco and Donovan have shared a few glimpses of their honeymoon and newlywed life on social media.

On August 14, Vogue “dropped” their digital wedding album, giving us a closer look at their big day. And the photos were so stunning that the couple had to share a few favorites of their own, filling our timelines with Black love, family, fashion, and one seriously beautiful bride.

And yes, Coco looks absolutely gorgeous.

The photos show Coco surrounded by layers of white and blush flowers, walking down a mirrored aisle and posing alongside her bridesmaids in soft neutral gowns. In another shot, she and Donovan stand together dressed in white, while several gorgeous black-and-white portraits capture the newlyweds smiling, holding hands and loving on each other.

The wedding visuals are romantic without losing the fun. One minute Coco is giving full bridal portrait in her veil, and the next, we get a look at her standing alongside her girls or sharing a sweet moment with her new husband.

Coco Jones Made Black Designers Part Of Her Wedding Fashion

Coco incorporated Black designers throughout her wedding wardrobe. “It felt amazing to have so many different cultures involved in this wedding! I felt so seen, supported, and understood throughout this whole process,” she told Vogue.

Coco worked with Off-White, Esé Azénabor, Scorcésa and Brandon Blackwood to create custom, one-of-a-kind looks.

“Once I found the silhouettes that I liked, I wanted to intentionally collaborate with designers who I felt would personally be excited for me and for our wedding,” Coco added.

For the ceremony, Coco wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted corset-style bodice, draping through the hips and a long train. She finished the look with a lace-trimmed veil, soft waves and glowing bridal glam.

And Coco put her own touch on the bridal party, too. According to Vogue, she hand-dyed her bridesmaids’ dresses herself while researching designers whose visions aligned with what she wanted for the wedding.

The pictures also give us another chapter in Coco and Donovan’s love story. The two first connected face-to-face in 2023, and their relationship grew over the next few years before Donovan proposed while they were vacationing together in 2025.

Now they are officially Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell.

Coco Jones Wore Three Dresses On Her Wedding Day – All Made By Black Designers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com