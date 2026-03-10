Solo Style: Solange For Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe Campaign

Jacquemus/Nike

Sometimes it feels like Solange can simply do no wrong. She’s a GRAMMY-winning musician, a supportive sister to the biggest pop star on the planet — hey, Beyoncé! — and you might even catch her moonlighting as a composer for the New York City Ballet if the wind blows right.

As for today though, the multi-hyphenate diva is deciding to tap into her stylish side by standing in as the face of a new campaign for the Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe.

RELATED: WHM – SZA Shines For Vans In Spring 2026 “Off the Wall” Campaign

Solo shows off the three new colorways for spring, including “Chocolate Brown,” “Sail,” and “Soft Pink.” Playing on her aforementioned ballet experience, the silhouette itself is a reinterpretation of the original Nike Moon Shoe from 1972 as seen from the lens of Jacquemus namesake designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. A visit to the Swoosh archives a few years back inspired his love for the sneaker, stating in the September 2025 press release, “I saw a unique, minimal running shoe that was both timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution. I knew it was an opportunity to create a new story and reshape it in the Jacquemus way.”

More history behind the Moon Shoe and its newly-revived iteration below, via the Nike Newsroom:

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The silhouette features a leather Swoosh and heel counter, and Jacquemus logos adorn the tongue, heel and sock liner. In a nod to the model’s history, the shoe comes in exclusive co-branded packaging that harks back to Nike’s earliest heritage as Blue Ribbon Sports.

The original Moon Shoe was born from [Bill] Bowerman’s search for a lightweight traction solution that could give track athletes better grip without weighing them down. He was struck one morning by the grid pattern of his wife’s waffle iron, with its raised squares resembling the exact geometry he’d been chasing, and he poured liquid rubber into the small kitchen appliance to create a new kind of sneaker sole, resulting in an early prototype of what would become the Moon Shoe.

While a small batch of early models debuted at the 1972 U.S. Olympic Trials, the Moon Shoe never went to market. Its DNA was quickly adapted, however, into the 1973 Oregon Waffle and 1975 Waffle Trainer, the latter of which became Nike’s first blockbuster success, giving athletes improved grip and redefining expectations of running shoe performance.”

Solange is also no stranger to Jacquemus in the least bit, showing up last September at the Central Park Boathouse in New York City to celebrate Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame 2018 limited edition bottle designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus.

In fitting fashion, she was decked out in a head-to-toe look by the famed designer.

The latest Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe collection is available now exclusively through the label’s webstore and its boutique locations. The “Chocolate Brown” and “Sail” colorways will see a general release via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers starting March 16. See Solange style it up below: