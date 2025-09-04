B-Side Bangers: Beyoncé

picture alliance

It’s almost unbelievable to think of what Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has been able to accomplish by the age of 44. Starting her dream of being an entertainer in 1990 at the young age of nine years old, the Houston-born supreme diva has since embarked on a decades-spanning career in music and film that’s seen her go from the pint-sized lead vocalist of Girl’s Tyme to the platinum-selling teen queen of Destiny’s Child and now, for the past 20-years-and-counting, the solo music artist of her generation.

It’s our sincere pleasure to wish the immensely talented Beyoncé a very happy 44th birthday today!

Since 2003 — well, 2002 if you count “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” and the Goldmember era — Beyoncé has been the premiere musician who transcends genres, sets the industry standard and constantly reinvents the wheel to always make her next move look like her greatest. Musically, there’s no comparison to her output over the years, the overall quality she puts into each record and an unmistakeable voice that’s arguably only been getting better with age. As our own little birthday present for the one they call King Bey, we put together some of her best “B”-sides to enjoy on this celebratory occasion.

With no need to reach back into the Destiny’s Child days, we curated a sizable selection that will definitely trigger your BeyHive nostalgia from the early 2000s or maybe even put a few of you on to some rarities. However, regardless of whether or not you remember “Mixtape Bey,” we think you’ll love her deep cuts just as much as bigger hits like “Single Ladies,” “Dangerously In Love” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

Keep scrolling to enjoy some of our favorite deep cuts by Beyoncé — happy 44th birthday, queen! — and let us know if we missed your favorite b-side by Bey:

“I Got That” (with Amil) [2000]

Album: All Money Is Legal (by Amil)

“Work It Out” (2002)

Album: Austin Powers in Goldmember Official Soundtrack (Various Artists)



“Speechless” (2003)

Album: Dangerously In Love

“Summertime (Remix)” [with Ghostface Killah] (2003)

Album: Baby Boy [CD-Single]

“Wishing On A Star” (Rose Royce Cover) [2004]

Album: Live at Wembley

“Sexy Lil’ Thug” (“In da Club” Rework) [2005]

Album: Speak My Mind (Mixtape)

“Back Up” (2006)

Album: B’Day (Circuit City Edition)

“Amor Gitano” (with Alejandro Fernández) [2007]

Album: Irreemplazable (EP)

“Hollywood” (with Jay-Z) [2007]

Album: Kingdom Come (by Jay-Z)



“Satellites” (2008)

Album: I Am… Sasha Fierce

“Fever” (Little Willie John Cover) [2010]

Album: Heat EP

“Lay Up Under Me” (2011)

Album: 4 (Deluxe Edition)





“No Angel” (2013)

Album: BEYONCÉ

“Standing on the Sun (Remix)” [with Mr. Vegas] (2014)

Album: BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition)

“Sandcastles” (2016)

Album: Lemonade



“FRIENDS” (with Jay-Z as ‘THE CARTERS’) [2018]

Album: EVERYTHING IS LOVE (by THE CARTERS)

“Find Your Way Back” (2019)

Album: The Lion King: The Gift (Various Artists)

“Before I Let Go” (Maze Cover) [2019]

Album: Homecoming: The Live Album



“THIQUE” (2022)

Album: RENAISSANCE





“II HANDS II HEAVEN” (2024)

Album: COWBOY CARTER









