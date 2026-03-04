Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Politics

Smoothie King Employees Fired For Not Serving Trump Supporters

Smoothie King Fires Two Employees For Denying Sevice To Customer Wearing Trump Merch

Smoothie King issued a statement after two employees at a location in Ann Arbor, Michigan, were terminated for refusing to provide service to a Trump supporter.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Smoothie King quickly issued a statement on the matter, revealing they reached out to the two guests to apologize and terminated the two employees.
  • As expected, those in the MAGA world are praising Smoothie King's decision, while there are some who are giving the company the side-eye for "siding with racism."
Smoothie King Employees Fired For Not Serving Trump Supporters
DAVID HIMBERT / Donald Trump Merch

Two Smoothie King employees are out of a job after allegedly taking a stand against Donald Trump on company time.

Smoothie King issued a statement after two employees at a location in Ann Arbor, Michigan, were terminated for refusing to provide service to a man and his wife because he was wearing a hoodie featuring the president’s name.

According to the New York Post, the wife, Erika Lindemyer, shared a video on Sunday on TikTok capturing the confrontation between herself, her husband, and the Smoothie King employees.

Per Local12:

“We were just wanting a smoothie, and you literally looked at us, and I asked you if everything was okay, and you said, ‘We don’t feel comfortable serving you’ because of my husband’s hoodie. That is discrimination,” the woman said.

“Okay, well, have a great day,” one of the employees replies.

“That is illegal,” the man’s wife says.

“I said Trump discriminates (against) us,” another employee says.

“Okay, well, that has nothing to do with us getting a smoothie,” the man’s wife replies.

The man’s wife then tells the employees that she intends to call police while leaving the business.

Smoothie King quickly issued a statement on the matter, revealing they reached out to the two guests to apologize and terminated the two employees.

The full statement on X, (formerly Twitter) reads:

“As a brand, Smoothie King is committed to ensuring our stores are a place free of discrimination of any kind, where every guest and team member is treated with care and respect. Following an investigation into an incident involving a guest who was refused service at a franchised location in Michigan yesterday.”

As expected, those in the MAGA world are praising Smoothie King’s decision, while there are some who are giving the company the side-eye for “siding with racism.”

You can see more reactions below.

Smoothie King Fires Two Employees For Denying Sevice To Customer Wearing Trump Merch was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
30 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

Let It Rock! The Kings And Queens Of Black Alternative Music

Comment
McDonalds Double Big Arch Advertising In London
12 Items
Pop Culture  |  Nia Noelle

McDonald’s CEO Eats Their New Burger Online and The Internet Drags Him for Cosplay

Comment
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Famed Fashion Brand Hanifa Is Pressing Pause — And The Culture Is Standing Behind It

Comment
Trending
4 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

‘Anointed’ — The Blackest Moments From The 32nd SAG Actor Awards

Comment
10 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

Comment
Black Health +365
Close