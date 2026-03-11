Style Gallery: TIME Women Of The Year Gala Top Fashion Moments

Source:

When women like Teyana Taylor, Jordan Chiles, and Queen Latifah are in the same room, you already know the vibe is going to be fierce.

That means fierce style. Fierce attitude. And fierce beauty. These women do not play.

And that is exactly what happened at the 2026 Time Women of the Year Gala, held March 10 in Los Angeles. Each of the honorees and guests gathered to celebrate Times’ annual list of women whose influence is shaping culture, leadership, and the world around us.

This year’s class included powerhouses like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lucy Liu.

Meanwhile, Teyana covered this year’s magazine issue, nodding to the moment she is having across entertainment. From acting to fashion to music, the multi-hyphenate star continues to redefine what a modern creative looks like. At the same time, she is influencing hair and beauty trends. She is also showing other mothers how to balance motherhood and career—a woman from Harlem proving you really can do it all.

Each year, Time selects women whose impact on the world is impossible to ignore. The celebration spotlights those changing the game and pushing conversations forward across culture, business, and beyond.

Of course, when this many icons step into the room, the looks are going to give and style moments are going to be major. The red carpet delivered bold silhouettes, rich colors, and luxe glamour.

Teyana Taylor Delivers A Major Time Women Of the Year Fashion Moment In Schiaparelli

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Teyana delivered one of the most striking looks of the evening in a sculptural runway design from Schiaparelli.

Styled by the fashion duo Wayman + Micah, the look featured a rich copper-toned molded bodice paired with a dramatic black feathered skirt and embellished hip detail.

The silhouette hugged her frame while adding architectural drama.

Teyana’s beauty look elevated the entire moment. She wore her hair in a sleek sculpted pixie with vintage finger-wave styling along the front. The hairstyle added a touch of Old Hollywood glamour while keeping the look modern and sharp.

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Her makeup featured bronzed skin, sculpted cheekbones, a soft smoky eye, and glossy nude lips. Statement earrings added extra sparkle while allowing the dramatic dress to remain the focal point.

In short: Teyana ate up this look like we expected her to.

Style Gallery: Time Women Of The Year Gala Top Fashion Moments

But like we said, this was a moment for the girls, so let’s get into other looks that we are still talking about.