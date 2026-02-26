Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Politics

Donald Trump's SOTU Address Slammed On Social Media

Donald Trump’s Record-Breaking, Rambling, Lie-Filled SOTU Speech Slammed On Social Media

Instead of giving the American people a clear vision of the direction he intends to take the country in, we got a record-breaking, meandering speech reminiscent of his MAGA rallies.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trump failed to address everything going on in the country currently on Americans' minds, mainly the failing economy that he and his loyal MAGA goons say is great, tensions with Iran, and his masked Gestapo-like goons, aka ICE, snatching people off the streets and killing Americans in some cases.
  • The speech didn't land with viewers, with many calling it cringe, dark, divisive, rudderless, and failing to touch on what's actually on the minds of the American people.
Donald Trump's SOTU Address Slammed On Social Media
Tom Williams / Donald Trump / SOTU

No surprise, President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was an absolute mess.

Instead of giving the American people a clear vision of the direction he intends to take the country in, we got a record-breaking, meandering speech reminiscent of his MAGA rallies, full of mistruths, bald-faced lies, political stunts to garner applause, and some very cringe moments.

Now, don’t get it twisted, all State of the Union addresses are normally political shows, depending on who is in the White House, but with Trump, he has taken the storied tradition to an all-time low.

Trump failed to address everything going on in the country currently on Americans’ minds, mainly the failing economy that he and his loyal MAGA goons say is great, tensions with Iran, and his masked Gestapo-like goons, aka ICE, snatching people off the streets and killing Americans in some cases.

As expected, Trump continued to show that he lives in an insulated bubble, where his politically appointed sycophants continue praise him as he leads this country into a very dark future, which he claims is the golden age of this country.

Social media, Of Course, Slammed The Speech

The speech didn’t land with viewers, with many calling it cringe, dark, divisive, rudderless, and failing to touch on what’s actually on the minds of the American people.

Fintech growth specialist Spencer Horton wrote on social media, “MAGA has become cringe. I’m not sure when it happened. But, as a movement, it has become cringe. It has become everything it poked fun at with progressives with they way they react to events and talk about society. They’ve even created their own vocabulary. It’s fascinating.”

“To everyone watching the SOTU — welcome to a Trump rally!! Once upon a time, overtly political speeches on the House floor were frowned upon. They were meant to call for unity and speak to the American people. That changed with Trump…. and yet, MAGA blames the press for a divided country,” Sofia B. Kizinger, the wife of former Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on X, formerly Twitter.

Where’s the lie?

You can see more reactions below.

Donald Trump’s Record-Breaking, Rambling, Lie-Filled SOTU Speech Slammed On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
17 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Comment
91st Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Jazakallah Khair! 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

Comment
11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

Comment
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Megan Thee Master Manifestor Says She Sees A Klay Thompson Engagement In Her Future

Comment
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
5 Items
Sybil Wilkes  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Comment
Black Health +365
Close