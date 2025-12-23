Jasmine Crockett Reads Eyeliner-Abuser JD Vance For Filth Following Racist Comments He Made About Her

Getty Images / Jasmine Crockett / JD Vance

Rep Jasmine Crockett had time for Trump-lite, aka JD Vance, following some very racist comments he made about the Senate hopeful.

JD Vance didn’t have on a white hood while speaking at Turning Point USA’s America Fest Summit in Phoenix, but he didn’t need one as he delivered what many described as a very racist speech.

Vance’s speech was so racially charged that many began to wonder if he remembered that he is married to an Indian woman, Usha Vance, and has brown children after he ridiculously said, “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Vance’s racist heada**ery, he then shifted his attention to Jasmine Crockett, attacking her while using clearly racist tropes.

“And Jasmine Crockett, oh, Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself,” Vance said. “She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

Of course, Crockett wasn’t going to let the eyeliner-abusing Vice President get away with that, and she had the perfect clapback at the man who hopes to be president, if his boss allows it.

“Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political “dream” job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!” Crockett wrote on her X, formerly Twitter account.

“How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!” Crockett added.

Now that’s how you clap back.

You can see more reactions below.