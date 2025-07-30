Listen Live
Trevor Jackson Talks New Music “Friend of a Friend” at Urban 1 Summit

Published on July 30, 2025

Trevor Jackson and Weso Urban 1 Summit 2025
Source: Radio One / Urban One

Trevor Jackson dropped in at the Urban 1 Summit, sharing exclusive insights into his creative world and giving fans a sneak peek at what’s next. Known for seamlessly blending his talents as an actor, singer, and all-around performer, Trevor revealed big news about his new song “Friend of a Friend”, out now!

The star opened up about the inspiration behind his music. “I want everything I make to come from a real place,” he shared. “Whether it’s pain, love, or just life, I draw from everything. I need to feel like, when I hear it back, I’m impressing myself first.” With past covers, like his rendition of Drake’s “Slime You Out”, leaving fans buzzing, Trevor continues raising his bar to deliver art that leaves a mark.

Trevor touched on the challenges of balancing public life with staying grounded, especially as a multi-hyphenate artist. “People aren’t always open to the idea of you being good at multiple things,” he admitted. “But I don’t want limits. If I can act, sing, write—why not excel at it all?”

While Trevor kept some details under wraps, he hinted at exciting collaborations on the horizon. Fans can also expect new music that amplifies his unique style and passion, blending relatable vibes with undeniable charisma. He added, “Everything I create comes from a space of love and dedication. I don’t just want people to listen—I want them to feel.”

With “Friend of a Friend” out now, Trevor Jackson is proving yet again why he’s a force to watch.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

