Mya Talks New Music, Career, and Future Projects at the Urban 1 Summit

Published on July 23, 2025

DJ Misses Mya Urban 1 Summit
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

At the Urban 1 summit, Mya sat down for an in-depth conversation to share new milestones in her career and offer a first look at her upcoming projects. For 2025, she has released two singles: “Face to Face,” a reflective track about spirituality and personal alignment with a bold flair, and “Give It to You,” a summer anthem inspired by the music that shaped her.

Mya emphasized the importance of her fanbase and the strong bond she has built over the years. “We grew up together. It’s a family affair. From cassette tapes to streaming, my fans have been my ride-or-die,” she said. She fondly recalled a recent moment from a cruise performance, where a ten-year-old fan impressed her by knowing every lyric to her classic hits, underscoring the generational reach of her music.

Reflecting on her journey, Mya highlighted the transition from major label beginnings to independent artistry. She named her 2008 album “Sugar & Spice” as a pivotal independent project and mentioned the Grammy-nominated “Smooth Jones” as a high point in her recent discography.

Looking ahead, Mya teased a new album set for release in the fall of 2025, promising fans a fresh and exciting sound. She also announced a 25th-anniversary re-release of her album “Fear of Flying,” which will include a special edition vinyl.

Mya closed by expressing her gratitude: “I wouldn’t be here without the love of my fans.” Her ongoing commitment to her craft and her audience continues to shape her enduring legacy in R&B music.

