Faith, Fitness, and Afrobeats: Kirk Franklin’s New Chapter
Kirk Franklin, the Grammy award-winning pioneer of contemporary gospel music, graced the Urban 1 Summit with undeniable charisma and thought-provoking insights during an exclusive interview. Known for his groundbreaking approach to blending faith with modern sounds, Franklin’s contributions have revolutionized gospel music and brought it to global audiences.
Highlighting his latest creative endeavors, Franklin revealed his inspiration for experimenting with Afrobeats in his upcoming project. “I’ve always tried to keep the conversation about Jesus fresh and engaging,” shared Franklin. “Afrobeats has this incredible DNA of inspiration and emotion. I prayed and got in the studio, and God loaned me something special.”
During the interview, Franklin reflected on gospel music’s evolution, explaining how it once intersected with genres like R&B in the ’90s. He noted that as music trends shifted, gospel faced challenges finding its “melodic marriage” with contemporary sounds. Franklin’s innovative artistry aims to bridge that gap, continuing his legacy of transforming gospel’s reach and relevance.
Beyond music, Franklin opened up about discovering strength during the pandemic. “COVID really challenged me emotionally,” he admitted. But fitness became his outlet, improving his mental health and bringing noticeable physical changes. His quippy humor shone as he joked about his workout routine, saying, “When brothers see improvement, we lean into it!”
Humbled by his influence, Franklin credited predecessors like Andraé Crouch for paving the way. “We’re all just extensions of something greater,” he modestly shared. Yet, interviewers rightfully applauded Franklin’s ability to reimagine gospel for a new generation.
With a blend of humor, faith, and boundless creativity, Kirk Franklin continues to inspire millions.
