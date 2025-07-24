Listen Live
Tamar Braxton Talks Music, Growth, & New Beginnings at Urban 1 Summit

Published on July 24, 2025

Tamar Braxton & Incognito - U1 Summit
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Tamar Braxton stopped through the Urban 1 Summit, shared insights into her latest projects, personal evolution, and reflections on her prolific career. The singer and reality TV icon didn’t hold back, offering a rare glimpse into her world.gospel music and brought it to global audiences.

Reflecting on her career, Braxton teased fans with news of her upcoming project. Partnering with longtime collaborator Tricky Stewart, she revealed, “We created an amazing body of work that feels like if I could call it Love and War II, I would. But I’m not telling you the name just yet.”

While music remains her focal point, Tamar shared how her personal growth has shaped her artistry. “I’m in a new era of my life,” she said. “I’m doing a lot more listening, a lot more growing, and I’m enjoying this phase.”

Her candid spirit extended to sharing life lessons. When asked about spotting red flags, she didn’t shy away. “People doing too much—it’s always a cover-up,” she quipped, offering a knowing nod.

Braxton closed the conversation with a heartfelt reflection on her impact. “I want people to know I’m just like everybody else—a girl’s girl here to live, learn, and grow.”

With charm and candor, Tamar Braxton proved once again why she’s a force to be reckoned with. Her voice—bold, unfiltered, and unapologetically real—continues to resonate deeply with fans worldwide.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

