Bankroll Ni Talks Music, Hustle, and Inspiration at the Urban 1 Summit

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

If you don’t know Bankroll Ni yet, you’re about to. The multifaceted artist is quickly carving her space in the music scene with her unapologetic flair and unmatched hustle. During a candid interview at the Urban 1 Summit, she dropped gems about the grind behind her shine, giving fans a glimpse into the blood, sweat, and beats fueling her rise.

Music wasn’t always in the script for Bankroll Ni, who admitted that finding her sound was as much about self-discovery as it was about talent. “I used to write rhymes in [insert personal anecdote about early songwriting location], but I never thought it would take me here,” she said, reflecting on her beginnings. Those early moments eventually led to [latest single], a track that’s been buzzing across streaming platforms.

READ MORE STORIES:



✕

Bankroll Ni’s creative process is pure energy—a mix of spontaneity and intention. “I don’t force it. If it doesn’t feel right, it’s not going on wax. Sometimes, it’s just me and my headphones at 3 AM, vibing until it clicks,” she shared, emphasizing how she turns raw emotion into relatable anthems.

Beyond the music, Bankroll Ni’s story is one of resilience. Sharing a personal anecdote about overcoming challenges, she explained how it added fuel to her fire. “When you’ve seen the bottom, you appreciate the come-up even more,” she said, dropping the kind of wisdom you’d expect from a seasoned vet rather than a rising artist.

With her upcoming tour around the corner, she’s set to raise the bar even higher. But for Bankroll Ni, it’s not just about the limelight—it’s about inspiring the next generation to chase dreams fearlessly. “Don’t sleep on yourself. Because the minute you wake up, it’s game over,” she told us, leaving the kind of charge that sticks long after the music stops.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE