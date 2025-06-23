D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

D.L. Hughley joined the annual Opal’s Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth, Texas, to commemorate Juneteenth. The event, inspired by the tireless efforts of Dr. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” celebrates the abolition of slavery and the resilience of the African American community.

This year’s walk saw hundreds of participants, including families, lawmakers, and community leaders, marching the symbolic 2.5 miles. The distance represents the two-and-a-half years it took for enslaved people in Texas to learn of their freedom after the Emancipation Proclamation. Although Dr. Lee, now 98, was unable to attend due to health reasons, her legacy and mission were palpable throughout the event.

D.L. Hughley emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating history, especially in the face of efforts to diminish its significance. “So much of our history is under attack right now,” Hughley remarked. “Juneteenth and us celebrating this day nationally is a long time coming. It’s about educating people on what it means.”

Congressman Marc Veasey echoed these sentiments, highlighting Juneteenth as a cornerstone of American history. “It’s not just Black history; it’s Texas history, it’s American history,” he stated, underscoring the need for continued education and reflection.

Dr. Opal Lee’s journey to make Juneteenth a national holiday began at age 89, culminating in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Her advocacy remains a call to action, urging people to reflect on the question, “Are we free yet?” Her mantra, “None of us are free if we’re not all free,” continues to inspire.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom. Today, it stands as a powerful reminder of resilience, progress, and the ongoing pursuit of equality. Events like Opal’s Walk for Freedom ensure that this history is honored and shared with future generations.

