Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

App Feed

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Comedian D.L. Hughley joins Fort Worth's Juneteenth Walk, honoring freedom, resilience, and the legacy of Dr. Opal Lee.

Published on June 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Standup Comedy At The Ice House Comedy Club
Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

D.L. Hughley joined the annual Opal’s Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth, Texas, to commemorate Juneteenth. The event, inspired by the tireless efforts of Dr. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” celebrates the abolition of slavery and the resilience of the African American community.

RELATED: 10 Powerful Speeches on Juneteenth and the Fight for Racial Justice
RELATED: Trump Complains About Juneteenth, X Shows Off His Hypocrisy

This year’s walk saw hundreds of participants, including families, lawmakers, and community leaders, marching the symbolic 2.5 miles. The distance represents the two-and-a-half years it took for enslaved people in Texas to learn of their freedom after the Emancipation Proclamation. Although Dr. Lee, now 98, was unable to attend due to health reasons, her legacy and mission were palpable throughout the event.

D.L. Hughley emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating history, especially in the face of efforts to diminish its significance. “So much of our history is under attack right now,” Hughley remarked. “Juneteenth and us celebrating this day nationally is a long time coming. It’s about educating people on what it means.”

Congressman Marc Veasey echoed these sentiments, highlighting Juneteenth as a cornerstone of American history. “It’s not just Black history; it’s Texas history, it’s American history,” he stated, underscoring the need for continued education and reflection.

Dr. Opal Lee’s journey to make Juneteenth a national holiday began at age 89, culminating in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Her advocacy remains a call to action, urging people to reflect on the question, “Are we free yet?” Her mantra, “None of us are free if we’re not all free,” continues to inspire.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom. Today, it stands as a powerful reminder of resilience, progress, and the ongoing pursuit of equality. Events like Opal’s Walk for Freedom ensure that this history is honored and shared with future generations.

SOURCE | Fox 4 Dallas/Fort Worth

SEE ALSO

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close