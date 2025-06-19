Juneteenth isn’t just a celebration—it calls us to remember, reflect, and rise. These 10 powerful speeches, past and present, still speak loudly about freedom, justice, and equality.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the last enslaved people were free. This news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Freedom finally reached those who had lived in bondage and darkness. People named that day Juneteenth.

Juneteenth means more than a date—it symbolizes delayed justice and enduring hope. For generations, Black communities have honored Juneteenth with parades, music, and speeches. Leaders, artists, and activists capture the emotion, struggle, and pride of a people who refuse to be erased. They use their voices every year to keep the spirit of Juneteenth alive.

Historic giants gave some of these speeches. Frederick Douglass exposed American hypocrisy in his Fourth of July address. Malcolm X challenged systemic injustice with “The Ballot or the Bullet.” Maya Angelou shared poetry revealing the pain and beauty of Black identity.

Modern icons gave others. President Obama reflected on Juneteenth’s meaning during a year of protest. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” fought tirelessly to make it a national holiday. Beyoncé and Amanda Gorman bring art and activism to new generations.

These voices demand to be heard—now more than ever. People echo their messages in classrooms, rallies, and social feeds. Juneteenth reminds us that we must know, feel, and protect freedom.

Some speeches directly address Juneteenth. Others focus on racial justice and equality more broadly. Together, they help us understand the ongoing fight for Black liberation and the true meaning of Juneteenth beyond the holiday.

10 Powerful Speeches on Juneteenth and the Fight for Racial Justice was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

1. Frederick Douglass – “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” A timeless oration on American hypocrisy and Black freedom. 2. Barack Obama – Juneteenth Reflection (2025) Obama discusses Juneteenth’s meaning in a timely ABC News segment. 3. Grandmother of Juneteenth, Opal Lee, Shares the Importance of this Day Opal Lee reflects on the history and importance of Juneteenth in this insightful video. 4. Cornel West on Juneteenth: A Call for Justice and Spiritual Renewal Cornel West passionately connects Juneteenth to the ongoing struggle for racial justice and collective healing. 5. Maya Angelou – “We Wear the Mask” Recitation A moving performance of Dunbar’s poem, echoing enduring Black resilience. 6. Kamala Harris Reflects on Juneteenth: A Step Toward Justice Vice President Harris emphasizes Juneteenth as a pivotal moment in America’s journey toward equality and justice. 7. John Lewis: “Good Trouble” at the March on Washington Congressman John Lewis, a stalwart of the civil rights movement, delivered this impassioned speech at the 1963 March on Washington. At just 23 years old, Lewis called for immediate action and justice, emphasizing that the time for patience had passed. His words continue to inspire generations to engage in “good trouble” for the cause of equality. 8. Bryan Stevenson: “We Need to Talk About an Injustice” In this TED Talk, Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, delves into the deep-seated issues within the American justice system. He discusses the legacy of racial injustice and the importance of confronting uncomfortable truths to foster change. 9. Angela Davis: “We Can’t Eradicate Racism Without Eradicating Racial Capitalism” Renowned activist and scholar Angela Davis explores the intersection of race, capitalism, and justice in this compelling speech. She argues that true racial equality cannot be achieved without addressing the economic systems that perpetuate inequality. 10. Ta-Nehisi Coates: “The Case for Reparations” In this powerful testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, author Ta-Nehisi Coates presents a compelling argument for reparations, highlighting the enduring impact of slavery and systemic racism on Black Americans.