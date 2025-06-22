Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Trump Complains About Juneteenth, X Shows Off His Hypocrisy

Published on June 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Speaks At Opportunity Now Summit In North Carolina

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

President Donald Trump’s complaint about federal holidays on Juneteenth prompted social media to show his past support for it while campaigning.

As the nation observed Juneteenth on Thursday (June 19), the most noticable action — or inaction — was in the federal government save for a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump. He stated that he would get rid of “non-working holidays”, complaining that “Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year,” without acknowledging Juneteenth by name, concluding “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Related Stories

Juneteenth observes June 19th, 1865, the day when those Black Americans enslaved in Galveston, Texas were informed by a Union Army general that the Civil War had ended and that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years before. It was made a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, and it cannot be revoked without an act of Congress.

Trump’s stance was echoed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during her press conference. After answering a question concerning a potential proclamation for Juneteenth, she replied: “I’m not tracking his signature on a proclamation today. I want to thank all of you for showing up to work. We are certainly here.” Trump had signed up to eleven proclamations in the past week alone for Father’s Day, Flag Day as well as the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which are not among the 11 annual federal holidays.

According to reporting from The Guardian, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth requested a “passive approach to Juneteenth messaging” in an email sent out earlier this week. The news comes after Hegseth has obeyed orders from Trump to carry out his elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), seen in renaming military installations like Fort Bragg and warships such as one named after the slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers.

But Trump’s social media post was swiftly called out by many on social media who noted that during his presidential campaign in 2020, he promoted Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday as part of his “Platinum Plan” geared towards earning votes among the Black community. Former President Joe Biden spent the day on Galveston Island, attending the Juneteenth Emancipation March and Service held at Reedy Chapel AME, where he also paid homage to the late Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who worked to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Trump Complains About Juneteenth, X Shows Off His Hypocrisy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. AMoney Resists

AMoney Resists

2. CJ G

CJ G

3. D-LIB

D-LIB

4. John Fugelsang

John Fugelsang

5. Heath Mayo

Heath Mayo

6. Karly Kingsley

Karly Kingsley

7. Sam Stein

Sam Stein

8. Wu Tang Is For The Kids

Wu Tang Is For The Kids

9. Jeremy Newberger

Jeremy Newberger
More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close