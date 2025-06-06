Rep. Jasmine Crockett Announces Run To Chair House Oversight Committee

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett — one of the few Democratic leaders who has truly been dedicated to keeping her foot on the neck of the Trump administration, and calling it the band of “idiots” that it is — bid to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, a position that was vacated when the late Rep. Gerry Connoll died last month.

“Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic,” Crockett said in a letter to Democratic colleagues obtained by POLITICO. “We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest.”

Crockett is now the fourth contestant in line to chair the Oversight Committee, which is expected to take on the Trump administration’s autharatorian agenda, especially if Democrats win a House majority after the midterm elections, which might just happen if the MAGA-fied GOP’s approval numbers continue to decline due largely to the White House’s abysmal leadership.

“From the pulpit of the Oversight Committee, the Ranking Member must lay out our case against Trump 2.0 and his accomplices, the Republicans in the House, and discharge this message across the nation,” the 44-year-old wrote. “Our work cannot be solely reactive.”

The other Democrats who are campaigning for Connoll’s spot are Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.

Again, Crockett, who is currently serving in her second term representing Texas in the U.S. House, has been lauded by progressives and Democratic voters as one of the up-and-comers who can truly give the Democratic Party the image refresher that it sorely needs. The question is: Will the party embrace change, and is it ready to let leaders like Crockett take up the reins?

