Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026
High crime rates often highlight underlying challenges such as economic disparities, social tensions, and the effectiveness of local law enforcement. Recognizing these patterns can inform targeted policies and community initiatives aimed at reducing violence and improving overall well-being.
The following list presents the most dangerous cities in the United States rates based on recent data. It’s important to note that while this list provide insight into dangerousness U.S. cities, they don’t encompass the full spectrum of safety or quality of life in these cities.
Factors such as community initiatives, economic development, and local governance play significant roles in shaping the overall environment.
See the most dangerous cities in the U.S.
Mephis, Tennessee
Oakland, California
St. Louis, Missouri
Baltimore, Maryland
Detroit, Michigan
Alexandria, Louisiana
Cleveland, Ohio
New Orleans, Louisiana
Monroe, Louisiana
Pueblo, Colorado
Anniston, Alabama
Little Rock, Arkansas
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Tacoma, Washington
Birmingham, Alabama
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Camden, New Jersey
Springfield, Missouri
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Kansas City, Missouri
Louisville, Kentucky
Canton, Ohio
Dayton, Ohio
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Minneapolis, Minnesota