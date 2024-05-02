HomeEntertainment

Live From Puerto Rico with Boxing Champion Sugar Shane Mosley | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

| 05.02.24
12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Ryan Cameron interviews Boxing Champion Sugar Shane Mosley from the Puerto Rico. He talks training Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul, staying in shape, and his new podcast ‘Sugar Shane Show’!

Mosley is a legendary boxer who held world titles in three different divisions. With a career that has earned him world-wide recognition, he reflects on his first time receiving love abroad, and details the shocking reactions from fans in the Philippines.

“There are only so many people [who can] shut down the mall…now we know Sugar Shane shuts down the mall in other countries,” Ryan laughed.

Although he is laying low these days, he is definitely not completely off the scene! Sugar Shane expresses his desire to compete in exhibition fights, and even entertains the idea of getting in the ring with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

