Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away

Published on May 1, 2024

Dallas Penn

Source: Dallas Penn / The Combat Jack Show

Sad news to share from the Hip-Hop and podcasting world. Dallas Penn, writer, fashion icon and former co-host of The Combat Jack Show, has passed away. His cause of death has not been made public.

An outpouring of touching words from friends, fans and peers made rounds online as news of his passing became public. Bun B shared a photo of himself with Penn, accompanied by the following caption:

“Hadn’t been back in the US an hour and I get this news. One of a kind in the greatest way. Followed the beat of his own drum and we loved him for it. You’ll be missed my friend. Give Jack our love. Long Live Dallas Penn. The innanets owe it all to you.”

On Twitter, Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal honored Penn had this to say:

“Our hearts are heavy with the Dallas Penn news. For the best part of the past two decades, our NYC/hip-hop/internets lives have been intertwined. We’re grateful for the time we had and so sorry it was this limited. May the Polo discounts fly wherever you are, Dallas. RIP.”

Check out some of Penn’s best moments on The Combat Jack Show in the video below.

Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

