Rico Wade Funeral Will Be Held At Ebenezer Baptist Church

Published on April 24, 2024

Rico Wade

Source: handout / Rico Wade

It has been a little over a week since the untimely passing of Atlanta Hip-Hop luminary Rico Wade. The founder of the Dungeon Family will be laid to rest on Friday, April 26 at a private funeral.

The late Organized Noize members homegoing will be held at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Per his press representative, Wade will be eulogized “privately and by invitation only” for close friends and family.

Although the services will be private, Clark Atlanta’s band is scheduled to perform hits produced by Organized Noize (Wade, Sleep Brown and Ray Murray) outside of Ebenezer Baptist, the same church where Martin Luther King, Jr. served as co-pastor and is currently lead by US Senator Raphael Warnock.

For those wanting to pay their respects along the funeral procession, details of the scheduled arrangements are below:

Event: Private Funeral Service for Rico Wade

Date:  Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 11 AM (arrivals typically happen 30 minutes prior)

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church located @ 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Procession to Gravesite Route:

  • Start MLK @ Mercedes Benz
  • Left on Harlan Road SW – Flowers to be laid at 409 Harlon Road SW
  • Right on Peyton Road SW
  • Right on Hayne
  • Left on Lynhurst Drive SW
  • Left Cascade Road
  • Right on Adams Drive – Flowers to be laid at 1590 Adams Drive SW
  • Left on Childress Drive SW
  • Left on Campbellton Road
  • Right on Delowe Drive
  • Right on Headland Drive – Flowers to be laid at the corner of Delowe and Headliand

Rest in powerful peace Rico Wade.

Rico Wade Funeral Will Be Held At Ebenezer Baptist Church  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

