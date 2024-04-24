Keke Palmer Shares The Next Chapter Of Her Life In A New Book To Be Released This Fall

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is picking up her pen again.

Today, the multihyphenate star announced that she will drop a new book this November. Titled “Master of Me,” the project will be Keke’s second novel.

“I’m not sure the next time I’ll write a book but this seemed like the right time to put my thoughts to paper. Writing this book scares me. When you write a book you are sharing who you are and what you are going through at that time,” Keke shared with fans on Instagram. “I’ve learned so much about myself this past year, and though we don’t know each other and live unique lives, I feel we experience more of the same themes than we know.”

Keka added, “I get real; the pain, the joy, the triumph, I’m not the same person anymore.”

In addition to sharing with fans on Instagram, the vivacious Virgo sat down with PEOPLE to discuss her literary news. According to the publication, the Big Boss will “open up about her personal challenges with boundaries, forgiveness, and worthiness, as well as her spirituality — and how she has learned to take control of her own life to better understand herself.”

Keke Palmer’s new book is an exploration of her personal growth, career success, and intimate challenges.

News of Keke’s book comes at a pivotal time for the Black Hollywood “IT GIRL.” Over the last year, Keke has been the subject of many news headlines, GroupMe chats, and blog think pieces. Her previous relationship with Darius Jackson and her son, Leo, dominated social media conversations alone.

But the new mother, style slayer, and ambitious entrepreneur has also driven her own stories. With empowering posts, engaging reels, and humorous messages, Keke has lived through her vulnerabilities and flipped narratives authentically as only she can.

Keke is also an undeniable industry force to be reckoned with. At 30, she has already added several titles to her professional repertoire, from gameshow and awards ceremony host to singer, actor, and producer. And this past January, she made history as the first Black woman to be nominated and win an Emmy for Hosting.

However, as many Black women know all too well, with career advancement can come some challenges and adversity. Keke looks to highlight all of this in “Master of Me.” She says on Instagram, “I’ve found a new center within motherhood, career, and relationships. Growth is a beautiful thing and I want to share it all with you!”

Keke’s second novel will be officially available through Flatiron Books on November 19. Pre-order requests are live now.

