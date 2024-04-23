Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Says Being A “White Autist” Is Behind Kanye West’s Genius

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The genius of Ye fka Kanye West can be attributed to having “the soul” of a white autistic person, says far-right figure Nick Fuentes.

According to white nationalist Nick Fuentes, there’s a reason why Kanye West is so creative – it’s because of white-coded autism. Fuentes made the claim during an interview last Thursday (April 18), with media personality Sneako during a livestream on the Rumble platform. The conversation, which began with Fuentes declaring his dislike for Playboy Carti, saw him declare that Ye was in effect a white autistic person. He cited Ye’s background and instances from when they worked together on Ye’s fledgling campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

“He would have to kind of tone up the Blackness when he was with other Black people. I noticed this,” Fuentes said. “When he was with the Black people, he would kind of tone up how Black he was acting. When he knew he was safe, when he knew it was a judgement-free zone and he could be himself, that’s when he realized his mom was a professor. And he didn’t come from Chicago, he came from Hyde Park. Big difference.”

The 25-year-old would conclude his assessment this way: “He came from the campus of University of Chicago. He liked art, he liked poetry. You know, he’s like a white autist in many ways. He’s got the soul of a white autist. That’s what fuels his genius; not playing into this gang banger, ‘I f*cked your b*tch’ whatever.” Fuentes’ association with Ye became more infamous as the rapper had ostracized himself with a series of antisemitic comments, which led to the dissolution of his partnerships with adidas and Gap.

The white nationalist would also accompany him to a dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort during the Thanksgiving holiday. Ye has claimed that he has autism, in a series of text messages sent to tech billionaire Elon Musk during his suspension from X, formerly Twitter, in December 2022 after issuing a series of antisemitic posts. “I’m not bi-polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident,” he wrote. The car accident Ye refers to was from 2002, which saw him have his jaw wired shut as a result – autism is widely regarded as a neurological condition one is born with and impossible to be induced by such a situation.

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Says Being A “White Autist” Is Behind Kanye West’s Genius was originally published on hiphopwired.com