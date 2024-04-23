Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in WDC returns to our classroom on Tuesday morning. Baba Lumumba always provides some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time Baba Lumumba will explain how the White Society has taken away our ability to love each other. Before Baba Lumumba, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will join us. Darnell will illustrate how the Global Economy faces a decade of weak growth. Darnell will also talk about the US Debt, the housing market, Interest Rates, layoffs in the tech sector, and more.

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Guests Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com