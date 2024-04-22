TRIED IT: SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream Keeps You Fresh From Your Underarms To Your Unmentionables

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As someone who can sweat quickly, I always look for new ways to upgrade my routine. That said, my go-to deodorant typically keeps my pits sweat-free. However, sweat-stained clothing south of my armpits becomes a reality once the warm weather arrives. Thankfully, SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream ($6.99, Target.com) is said to tackle the task seamlessly.

In case you’ve been MIA, SheaMoisture has made its first foray into the deodorant space. The brand has released its Whole Body Deodorant collection, featuring the Whole Body Deo Cream and Whole Body Invisible Stick. Folks who prefer a traditional stick deodorant can enjoy a range of six scents, including a sensitive option made with nourishing ingredients. In addition, all options are approved by Black dermatologists.

The new Whole Body Deo range product promises to provide all-day, all-over odor control, invisible application, and SheaMoisture’s signature Coconut and Hibiscus scent. Not to mention, the formula is free of aluminum, baking soda, and talc.

Because spring is in full swing, I wanted to find a deodorant option that can easily tend to sweaty areas all over my body. So, now is the perfect time to usher in a new addition to my routine.

SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream

The SheaMoisture team blessed me with the entire collection, but I decided to kick things off with the Whole Body Deo Cream. Cream body products can be intimidating since you never know how formulas pair well with others. However, I was pleasantly surprised with SheaMoisture’s new offering.

After a few days of using the deo cream under and in between my bust, thighs, bikini area, and crevices, I was smitten. The cream offers a light coconut and hibiscus fragrance that keeps me fresh all day. It paired well with my Kate Spade In Full Bloom Blush perfume ($23.94, Walmart.com) and Vaseline Radiant X Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion ($13.99, Target.com). In addition, the deo cream did a wonderful job of keeping sweat at bay throughout the day.

Plus, the ergonomic packaging makes it easy to control how much product is dispersed. And the soft and silky cream absorbed quickly into my skin sans a sticky feel.

Truthfully, I only broke a sweat during my rigorous 45-minute morning workout session. And while I may have looked like a sweaty mess, I did not smell like one. As the saying goes, a win is a win.

If you’re ready to broaden your horizons in the world of deodorants, the SheaMoisture Whole Body Deo Cream is a wise choice for your collection.

SheaMoisture’s deodorant range is available at CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

DON’T MISS:

SheaMoisture Takes Hair Repair To New Heights With Its Bond Repair Collection

#ThisSkin: SheaMoisture’s Invigorating Body Wash Soothed My Severely Sun Burned Skin

Ari Lennox and SheaMoisture Celebrate Mother’s Day with New Campaign

TRIED IT: SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream Keeps You Fresh From Your Underarms To Your Unmentionables was originally published on hellobeautiful.com