New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More

Published on April 19, 2024

Black America Web Featured Video
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 28, 2024

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Another week, another round of new inspirational music. From Koryn Hawthorne to Maverick City Music, check out this week’s top new releases below!

Koryn Hawthorne teamed up with Tamela Mann for a new song called “Relationship.” The song comes from Koryn’s deluxe album, On God, also released today with five additional songs including this release with Tamela along with “In The Morning,” “Be With You,” “Chosen,” and “Family Meeting.” It’s a big season for Hawthorne who is also gearing up to go on the Girls Night Out Tour also featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine and Wande.

 

Maverick City Music and JWLKRS Worship co-released a new song called “In The Name of Jesus” featuring Chandler Moore.

 

Pastor Mike Jr.‘s dropped a 6-song EP today that features a “trap praise break” titled “He Came Through.”

 

Randy Weston and Judah Band‘s Testimony Service (Live) album made its debut today. Here’s one of its feature tracks, “Hosanna (Blessed Be The Rock).”

Want to hear more new inspirational music? Follow our Spotify playlist!

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More  was originally published on elev8.com

