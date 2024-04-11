DL Hughley Show logo
Athletes

Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Says He Won’t Live Long If He Can’t Find A New Kidney

We hope the man can get a new kidney as soon as possible.

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
(061010 Boston, MA) Boston Celtics guard Nate Robinson all smiles in the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden Thursday, June 10, 2010. Staff Photo by Matt Stone

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Former NBA player Nate “The Great” Robinson is currently fighting for his life, and if he doesn’t get some help real soon, the two-time Slam Dunk Champion knows that his days are numbered.

 

Two years after announcing his renal kidney failure diagnosis, the former New York Knick told Mail Sports that his search for a new kidney hasn’t gone well and that if he doesn’t get a replacement soon, he won’t be with us too much longer. Having to rely on weekly dialysis to keep him going, Robinson hopes to find a new kidney before it’s too late.

Mail Sports reports:

“I know that I don’t have long if I can’t get a kidney,’ Robinson exclusively told Mail Sport. ‘I know I’m not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can.

He continued, ‘Some people’s body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live… if I didn’t go to dialysis, I wouldn’t live probably longer than a week or two. So it’s serious, can’t miss a day. I go in for four hours, three days a week, four hours a day. And they clean my blood to get my toxins out. And they help me out a lot because that’s how I’m living.’

Robinson, who spoke on behalf of Bet365, shared that he deals with frequent, painful vomiting as a result of his dialysis treatment, which often leaves him hospitalized for a day or two.

This is sad.

Prayers up for Nate Robinson as he searches for a kidney and a new lease on life as he currently goes through his struggle. We’re just glad the man is keeping a positive attitude and his spirits up as he continues to keep hope alive that he’ll get his wish fulfilled. More from Mail Sports:

‘The [dialysis] machine has been helping my longevity and my life right now,’ he said. ‘So I’m just enjoying the times where I do feel healthy. I try to get out there with my kids, see my family and play basketball, do the things that I love.

And I still try to do all the things that I can to stay and feel normal as I can, stay as human as I can.’

In the meantime, Nate says he’s changed his diet to help keep his health in check. He eats fruits and grilled protein such as chicken and fish while staying away from processed foods.

Keep up the good fight, fam.

Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Says He Won’t Live Long If He Can’t Find A New Kidney  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Athletes

Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Says He Won’t Live Long If He Can’t Find A New Kidney

Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Close