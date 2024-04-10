Ryan Report: Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and More!

HomeLifestyle

The Ryan Report

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Digital

Ryan gives us all the entertainment news you need to know right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored! Click to listen.

Get the rundown from Ryan on why Google searches for “Eyes Hurt” spike amid solar eclipse; Attorney Ben Crump inks 7-figure fiction deal with Bantam Books, Jamie Foxx sings his WingStop order over the phone, Ja Morant fairly raised self-defense in lawsuit according to judge, a viral video of Lenny Kravitz working out in the gym, and more!

 

