RECALL ALERT: Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer and Gels Recalled Due To Methanol Exposure

The “Hand Sanitizer surge” helped carry America through to pandemic, and has been keeping the masses safe…until now that is.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall on 40 lots of ‘Aruba Aloe‘ hand sanitizer and gel. According to officials, they are warning of a risk of methanol exposure, which can lead to major health issues.
The specific items being recalled include:
- Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel is used for temporary relief of pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, insect bites, or minor skin irritations and is packaged in two sizes: 2.2 fl oz (65 mL) plastic bottles and 8.5 fl oz (251 mL) plastic bottles
- Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel packaged in a 12 fluid ounce, dark green plastic bottles
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The FDA warned in the recent recall that “substantial methanol exposure” can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, as well as permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death…The FDA warned in the recent recall that “substantial methanol exposure” can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, as well as permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death, according to FoxBusiness.com
Email recall@arubaaloe.com, call 1- 800-332-1088, or visit this page for more information or to report a related event regarding the product’s recall.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- RECALL ALERT: Starbucks Metallic Holiday Mugs Recalled For Burn, Cut Risk
- RECALL ALERT: Jool Baby Recalls About 63K Infant Swings For Suffocation Hazard
- Enid, Oklahoma, City Council Member With White Nationalist Ties Voted Out In Recall Election
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years
-
Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly
-
What Are The Seven Last Words Of Jesus Christ?
-
Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse
-
Tyrese Defends Diddy Following His Sex Trafficking Allegations, Social Media Roasts Him
-
Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has 'Rules' To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate