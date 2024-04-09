News

RECALL ALERT: Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer and Gels Recalled Due To Methanol Exposure

Published on April 9, 2024

Woman clean hands with hand sanitizer on blue background

Source: baona / Getty

The “Hand Sanitizer surge” helped carry America through to pandemic, and has been keeping the masses safe…until now that is.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall on 40 lots of ‘Aruba Aloe‘ hand sanitizer and gel. According to officials, they are warning of a risk of methanol exposure, which can lead to major health issues.

The specific items being recalled include:

  • Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel is used for temporary relief of pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, insect bites, or minor skin irritations and is packaged in two sizes: 2.2 fl oz (65 mL) plastic bottles  and 8.5 fl oz (251 mL) plastic bottles
  • Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel packaged in a 12 fluid ounce, dark green plastic bottles

The FDA warned in the recent recall that "substantial methanol exposure" can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, as well as permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death, according to FoxBusiness.com

Email recall@arubaaloe.com, call 1- 800-332-1088, or visit this page for more information or to report a related event regarding the product’s recall.

Close