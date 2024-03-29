Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

| 03.29.24
Dismiss
Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023


Women’s Empowerment Expo is less than two weeks away, and the phenomenal Sarah Jakes Roberts is ready to bring inspiration and motivation to the thousands in attendance this year! The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade and FOXY’s Karen Clark chat with Sarah to find out what we can expect from her keynote address at Women’s Empowerment 2024 and what gave her the courage to share her remarkable story.

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

News

Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close