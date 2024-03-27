Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The allegations against Diddy continues to get wilder and wilder. A former Syracuse University athlete has been arrested in connection to a drug investigation into the mogul.

According to Syracuse.com Brendan Paul was apprehended on Monday, March 25 at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Miami-Dade Police Department officers claim they found cocaine and marijuana candy on his person. The affidavit details that this bust was a collaborative effort between the Miami-Dade Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. “The defendant had the contraband inside of his person travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched,” the document reads.

He was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Miami-Dade Criminal Court on April 24. Brendan Paul played for the Syracuse University basketball team as a guard during his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Fairmont State University for his final two years. After college he pursued a career in music and worked on Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid album which was released in 2023. Brendan Paul was named as Combs’ drug mule in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr.’s civil lawsuit against the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul. Police did not comment on whether the illegal substances had any connection the Diddy.

This week federal agencies raided the “I Need A Girl” rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to an sex trafficking investigation. He maintains his innocence via a statement from his lawyer. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” attorney Aaron Dyers said. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Dat Archie Bunker: Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested At Miami Airport After Federal Raids was originally published on hiphopwired.com